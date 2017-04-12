Authorities identify pedestrian killed on Escondido freeway

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Among the many events going on in July is the annual Imperial Beach Sun and Sea Festival.More>>
Among the many events going on in July is the annual Imperial Beach Sun and Sea Festival.More>>
Comic-Con is less than a week away, providing a big boost for local business and the San Diego economy.More>>
Comic-Con is less than a week away, providing a big boost for local business and the San Diego economy.More>>
"Over-the-Line" was once a bawdy beach event we couldn't show on TV.More>>
"Over-the-Line" was once a bawdy beach event we couldn't show on TV.More>>
Health care practitioners are gathering in San Diego for the 16th Annual International Congress on the future of breast cancer.More>>
Health care practitioners are gathering in San Diego for the 16th Annual International Congress on the future of breast cancer.More>>
Judge Michael M. Anello ruled Friday that more than 500 Scripps Ranch High School students must retake the AP exams, starting next week and in August.More>>
Judge Michael M. Anello ruled Friday that more than 500 Scripps Ranch High School students must retake the AP exams, starting next week and in August.More>>
Three San Diego County districts are celebrating Friday after being selected for a new statewide program honoring California's diverse and thriving cultural identities.More>>
Three San Diego County districts are celebrating Friday after being selected for a new statewide program honoring California's diverse and thriving cultural identities.More>>
Several correctional officers were recovering Friday after they were injured by inmates in three separate incidents Thursday at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility (RJDCF).More>>
Several correctional officers were recovering Friday after they were injured by inmates in three separate incidents Thursday at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility (RJDCF).More>>
A judge Friday ordered a mental competency hearing for a man accused of attacking mostly homeless men in San Diego neighborhoods last year, resulting in four deaths.More>>
A judge Friday ordered a mental competency hearing for a man accused of attacking mostly homeless men in San Diego neighborhoods last year, resulting in four deaths.More>>
A man and a woman were arrested early Friday after allegedly leading police officers on a high-speed chase through Carlsbad in a vehicle containing burglary tools and stolen property.More>>
A man and a woman were arrested early Friday after allegedly leading police officers on a high-speed chase through Carlsbad in a vehicle containing burglary tools and stolen property.More>>
San Diego Pride Weekend will kick off this evening with a block party and the Spirit of Stonewall Rally, a celebration of the 1969 Stonewall riots widely recognized as the catalyst for the modern LGBT rights movement.More>>
San Diego Pride Weekend will kick off this evening with a block party and the Spirit of Stonewall Rally, a celebration of the 1969 Stonewall riots widely recognized as the catalyst for the modern LGBT rights movement.More>>