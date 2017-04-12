Authorities identify pedestrian killed on Escondido freeway

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) — Authorities have publicly identified a pedestrian who was killed on state Route 78 in Escondido, apparently in a hit-and-run crash.

Motorists found Jonathan Rojas, 25, lying unresponsive in the center divider just west of Centre City Parkway around 9:40 p.m. Friday and called for help, according to the county Medical Examiner's Office. The Escondido resident died at the scene.

"It appears that the decedent was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene after the incident," according to the Medical Examiner's Office.

The vehicle involved in the crash was described in news reports as a sedan that may be missing its driver's side mirror and has front-end damage.