SeaWorld puts summer fireworks show on "hiatus"

By Christina Bravo
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — SeaWorld San Diego is indefinitely canceling its summertime fireworks show.  

The fireworks show, which typically runs nightly over Mission Bay during the summer months, will be on hiatus due to the unveiling of a new nighttime experience called “Electric Ocean,” according to a SeaWorld spokesperson.

“With the launch of Electric Ocean, we are putting our fireworks will be on hiatus (sic), other than on the summertime three-day holiday weekends and for a handful of other special events,” the spokesperson said.

Electric Ocean is described as a “nighttime extravaganza” that will include vibrant, bioluminescent-like lighting, music and entertainment, including a dance club. The Cirque de la Mer show will get a new nighttime version, called Cirque Electrique and a complementing illuminated parade, with acrobats, laser lights and an interactive RFID experience.

SeaWorld’s nighttime fireworks show has been a San Diego tradition for years during the summer months, but it has also been the target of criticism from groups who say the loud show is harmful to animals and humans. There was no indication that criticism was the reason for the departure. 

