Authorities search for missing at-risk teen - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Authorities search for missing at-risk teen

Posted: Updated:
By Christina Bravo
Connect

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Authorities were asking for help to find an at-risk teenager Wednesday who has been missing from the Kearny Mesa for three days.

Leilani Hatcher, 14, went missing from the Polinsky Center in San Diego last Sunday, according to her grandmother Linda Moore. She was last seen near Ruffin Road in Kearny Mesa.

Hatcher is considered at risk because she is diabetic and needs insulin on a daily basis.

The teenager was described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the San Diego Police Department. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.