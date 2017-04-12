Authorities search for missing at-risk teen

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Authorities were asking for help to find an at-risk teenager Wednesday who has been missing from the Kearny Mesa for three days.

Leilani Hatcher, 14, went missing from the Polinsky Center in San Diego last Sunday, according to her grandmother Linda Moore. She was last seen near Ruffin Road in Kearny Mesa.

Hatcher is considered at risk because she is diabetic and needs insulin on a daily basis.

The teenager was described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the San Diego Police Department.