Man reportedly attempts to abduct three-year-old at El Cajon WalMart

By Christina Bravo
EL CAJON (KUSI) —Authorities were investigating Wednesday a report of an attempted kidnapping in the parking lot of the Parkway Plaza shopping complex in El Cajon.

A man attempted to abduct a three-year-old girl and her mother as they were walking away from their vehicle in a WalMart parking lot at 605 Fletcher Parkway, after 12 p.m. Tuesday, El Cajon Police Lt. Royal Bates said.

The suspect was described as a middle-aged Middle Eastern man with a pot belly, Bates said. He may be around 220 to 230 pounds and stand about 6 feet to 6 feet 3 inches. At the time of the abduction attempt, he was wearing a green shirt, tan shorts and black flip flops with long toenails.

Police are looking at surveillance video as part of their investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact the El Cajon Police Department at (619) 579-3311. 

