Lifeguards end search for Syrian teenager lost in PB waters

PACIFIC BEACH (KUSI) — Lifeguards ended their search Wednesday for a 17-year-old Syrian refugee who was pulled under the water by a rip current in Pacific Beach over the weekend.

What began as a carefree trip to the beach turned catastrophic when 17-year-old Mohamed Almustafa went into the water with a group of friends and never came out.

Lifeguards rescued two others from the strong rip current that day, but Mohamed could not be found. Lifeguards and a U.S. Coast Guard chopper searched day and night for three days before giving up the search.

Mohamed’s family lives in El Cajon. They had just arrived in San Diego County in late January. Before that, the family had spent three years in Turkey as refugees from the bloody civil war in their native Syria.

Mohamed was just getting accustomed to his new life in America, making friends at his school and learning to like American food like pizza.

His family was optimistic about starting a happier, more peaceful life in California.

Denise Preston befriended the Syrian family through a non-profit group called “Hearts 4 Refugees” The two families have even been visitors in each other’s homes.

After hearing about Mohamed’s disappearance, Denise went to visit the family.

“The hope for the family is that, who knows, maybe a body will — the ocean’s so vast — but they would really like some closure and it’s hard to have closure without having a body," Preston said.

“We wouldn’t want to give up either if it was our child. You just want to hold on to hope as false as it is, and I don’t think its hope that their son is alive — they know that’s not the case — but everybody should be able to say goodbye to your loved one and until you have that closure I think it’s really hard.”

Denise Preston says the family needs help. The father who worked as an accountant in Syria is trying to learn English before he can find a job and now he is needed at home, to comfort his wife and four daughters.

Denise has started a GoFundMe to help support the family as they wrestle with the death of their son.