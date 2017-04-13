President Trump approaches hundred-day mark

At the end of this month, President Donald Trump will have been in office for 100 days. Traditionally this is the time to gauge the success of a new president because he is at the height of his political power.

President Trump came to office promising a dramatic change to the government and politics, but so far it is a work in progress.

This administration got off to a rocky start. The repeal and replacement of Obamacare was a stinging defeat, offset somewhat by the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.

Most of what has been accomplished so far has not been well received by much of the media, some of it personal.

“You have a couple of people in the media openly questioning whether they should refer to him as President Trump," KellyAnne Conway said. "When have you ever seen that before?”

President Trump has chosen to communicate by tweets rather than a give-and-take with the media, and the media is frusturated.

“When you realize he has the ability to go through all the channels he has, over 100 million people that he can reach out to and some of the media frustration is that he does have this direct line to the people where he can communicate accomplishments,” Press Secretary Sean Spicer said.

Political Consultant Tom Shepard is personally acquainted with Spicer who, Shepard says, is in a difficult position because of President Trump’s tweets.

“The problem is he's, sometimes his tweets have been intemperate or not well thought out and he's paid a price for that,” Shepard said.

Tax reform is another major issue that was promised in the first 100 days but will not happen. While Progress has been made on several fronts, the tax issue is perhaps the most challenging.

“It’s unclear if he’s committed to making that a top priority or go back and try to redo the fight over the affordable care act,” Shepard said.

The tax reform goal now is by the end of the year.

On foreign policy, Shepard says, you can sum it up this way:

“You've got Nicky Haley saying one thing, the secretary of state saying something different, the president himself going in slightly different direction,” Shepard said.

Whatever your view is of the past administration, its messaging was disciplined.

“That is not the way this administration is approaching this, and I don’t know whether that’s by design or failure to effectively coordinate,” Shepard said.

No doubt a lot will change as we get deeper into this administration, but the problems within the Republican Party will not go away, and the Democrats are marching in lock step to their own tune.

Still oftentimes division creates opportunity.

“I think there are opportunities for cooperation here that really haven't been taken advantage of,” Shepard said.

There’s progress on the border wall as well. Prototypes will be built soon. San Diego is at the epicenter of this issue because of the close relationship between the United States and Tijuana.

It is not like there hasn’t been progress on immigration, the Keystone Pipeline, bids on the border wall, regulatory reform and business — much of it by executive order.

Long term success will depend on the President’s relationship with Congress.