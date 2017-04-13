AB 1495 calls for civil penalties for sex traffickers

A new state assembly bill has the potential to put a big dent in the region’s growing sex-trafficking industry, and it is welcome news for local law enforcement.

Sex trafficking is an $800 million a year industry that operates in the shadows. But over the last several years local law enforcement, including the District Attorney’s office, has gone to great lengths to bring it out into the open.

"In the past several years the bad guys have figured it out — why a stroll down El Cajon Blvd. for a couple of hundred bucks when you can make thousands moving the girl from motel to motel.," Assemblymember Brian Maienschein said.

The only way to take on such an organized criminal enterprise that operates out of the public eye and involves the internet and constant movement, is to hot the gangs and the clients in the pocketbook, Maienschein said. Otherwise the people enslaving and taking advantage of girls as young as 12, figure a little jail time is the cost of doing business.

Maienschein’s assembly bill, sponsored by the local child advocacy group at USD, calls for severe civil penalties for those involved — up to $50 thousand per act.

The only way to get at this since it has become commercial is to go after the entire commercial enterprise,” Robert Fellmeth, Executive Director of the Children’s Advocacy Institution said.

What’s more, the bill calls for the penalties to be used as restitution for the victims, including trauma treatment.

“The pimp knew how to exploit me,” Tiffany Mester, who was a 14-year-old trafficking victim said. “He took everything, barely fed, barely clothed me,.”

AB 1495 goes before the Assembly Judiciary Committee next Tuesday.