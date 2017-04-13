Security guard allegedly stabs guest at East Village apartment

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A security guard at an East Village apartment building allegedly stabbed a guest following an argument early Thursday.

San Diego Police officers arrived to The Lofts at 707 Tenth near G Street around 1 a.m. Thursday to find a 26-year-old man lying in a pool of blood in a doorway with apparent stab wounds, San Diego Police Lt. Steve Behrendt said.

From a continuing investigation, officers determined the man had been staying at the complex with friends and at some point was confronted by the security guard, William Henry McQueen, who thought "the victim didn't belong at the location," San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

Accounts from the scene said the man may have attempted to enter a female's apartment, Behrendt said. It was unclear if the woman and the man knew each other. The woman ran into a next door apartment at which point a confrontation between the security guard and the man began, according to accounts from the scene.

During the argument, the security guard allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed the victim three times, Buttle said.

The man was subsequently taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries and McQueen was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to Buttle. Behrendt earlier said an arrest would be made if it was determined the security guard did not use the appropriate amount of force in the incident.

McQueen was being held at San Diego Central Jail on $30,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Monday afternoon.