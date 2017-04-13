Lawyer: Man dragged off United plane suffers concussion, loses t - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Lawyer: Man dragged off United plane suffers concussion, loses teeth

CHICAGO (KUSI) — Lawyers for a man dragged off a United flight in Chicago were working to file a lawsuit against the airline, it was announced in a press conference Thursday.

A video seen around the world showed Dr. David Dao being pulled from his seat on a United Airlines at the Chicago O’Hare International airport after refusing to leave the full flight. Dao’s lawyer, Thomas Demetrio said airlines have bullied passengers for a long time. 

Dao, a 69-year-old physician from Kentucky, suffered a concussion, a broken nose and lost two front teeth in the confrontation. He was released from the hospital, but will need reconstructive surgery, Demetrio said.

The lawsuit will likely be filed after lawyers finish their investigation, Demetrio said. They are seeking surveillance video showing passengers boarding Flight 3411 and cockpit voice recordings as well as incident reports and other materials.

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz said the airline is reviewing its policies and that they won’t involve law enforcement in removing passengers in the future. 

