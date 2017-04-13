Largest non-nuclear bomb dropped in Afghanistan kills 36 ISIS m - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Largest non-nuclear bomb dropped in Afghanistan kills 36 ISIS militants

Posted: Updated:

The GBU-43 is the largest non-nuclear bomb created by the United States (YouTube).

WASHINGTON (KUSI) — An attack by the United States on the Islamic State group in eastern Afghanistan left 36 ISIS militants dead and no civilian casualties, Afghanistan officials said.

The United States dropped the “Mother of all Bombs” — the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat — on a tunnel complex in a remote area of Afghanistan near the Pakistan border. The bomb destroyed several ISIS caves filled with munitions, according to the Ministry of Defense. Afghanistan officials said the blast also killed 36 ISIS militants and killed no civilians, although it terrified several villages on both sides of the border.

The death toll could possibly rise, a spokesperson for the Afghanistan Ministry of Defense said.

The bomb is officially known as the GBU-43B and has never been used in military combat before, despite being available to two former presidents.

"This is the right weapon for the right target," U.S. Gen. John W. Nicholson NATO commander in Afghanistan said.

The U.S. estimates 600 to 800 ISIS fighters are in Afghanistan.

The blast scared residents in nearby villages who believed a bomb was being dropped on their village, but several residents told the Associated Press they were supportive.

"I want a hundred times more bombings on this group," Hakim Khan, 50, a resident of the area of the blast told AP.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.