Letters from children urge Rep. Vargas to address Tijuana sewage spill

A Camp Pendleton Marine has been identified as the man who died after he crashed while riding a motorcycle with his wife late Thursday near Lower Otay Lake.More>>
Governor Jerry Brown is ruling to once again deny parole to a man who shot and killed a San Diego police officer.More>>
California Governor Jerry Brown wants to extend the state's Cap-and-Trade Program, which limits greenhouse gas emissions and forces companies to buy allowances for gases they emit.More>>
Judge Michael M. Anello ruled Friday that more than 500 Scripps Ranch High School students must retake the AP exams, starting next week and in August.More>>
Among the many events going on in July is the annual Imperial Beach Sun and Sea Festival.More>>
A viewing party will be held at a Kearny Mesa pub for today's telecasts of the U.S.-Nicaragua CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer game.More>>
A man with a bandana covering his face robbed a CVS Pharmacy Saturday in Mira Mesa.More>>
A 35-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured when the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a guardrail, causing him to be ejected into a parked car tonight in San Diego.More>>
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) - Three people were injured Friday in a three-vehicle collision in Sabre Springs.More>>
A man who repeatedly stabbed a 59-year-old nurse in a random attack as she arrived for work at a county mental health facility in San Diego's Morena District was sentenced Saturday to life in prison, plus four years.More>>
