Letters from children urge Rep. Vargas to address Tijuana sewage spill

IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) — Hundreds of letters from children and adults will be delivered to Rep. Juan Vargas’ (D-San Diego) office Thursday urging him to address the almost 250 million gallons of sewage from Mexico spilling into the Tijuana River.

The stench of raw sewage due to the sewage spill was widespread and consistently being reported with nothing but silence in response from authorities on both sides of the border. Their inaction has put the health of many impacted communities at risk.

The South Bay Clean Water Movement is urging Congressman Vargas, who oversees the district in which the spill occurred, to bring up the issue to lawmakers on the national level.

An investigation by the International Boundary and Water Commission concluded that as much as 256 million gallons of sewage may have been spilled. Estimates are hard to determine since it was not directly measured.

Mexican officials said the discharge resulted from a project to repair a sewer pipe at the confluence of the Alamar and Tijuana rivers, south of the international border. U.S. officials weren't notified about the work, however.

