Authorities search for missing Lyft driver - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Authorities search for missing Lyft driver

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego police were on the lookout Thursday for a 32-year-old Lyft driver who went missing a week ago.

David Medina, who also goes by David Bernal, was last seen driving a red 2016 GMC Terrain SUV in the vicinity of Interstate 8 and Jackson Drive on April 6, according to San Diego police.

Medina's family and friends were concerned because it was "extremely uncharacteristic" for him to disappear, authorities said.

A physical description of Medina was not immediately available. Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call police at (619) 531-2346.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.