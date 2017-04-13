Authorities search for missing Lyft driver

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego police were on the lookout Thursday for a 32-year-old Lyft driver who went missing a week ago.

David Medina, who also goes by David Bernal, was last seen driving a red 2016 GMC Terrain SUV in the vicinity of Interstate 8 and Jackson Drive on April 6, according to San Diego police.

Medina's family and friends were concerned because it was "extremely uncharacteristic" for him to disappear, authorities said.

A physical description of Medina was not immediately available. Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call police at (619) 531-2346.