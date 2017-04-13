Man killed when car veered off I-8 identified

EL CAJON (KUSI) — Authorities have publicly identified a 22-year-old man killed when his SUV veered off Interstate 8 near El Cajon, went down an embankment, overturned and struck a billboard support beam.

Andy Walaa Mezi of El Cajon was behind the wheel of a westbound 2006 Chevy Equinox that drifted into the center divider near Greenfield Drive. He overcorrected and the SUV went off the side of the road around 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol Officer and the county Medical Examiner's Office.

Mezi died at the scene, authorities said.