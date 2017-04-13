Woman killed after apparently jumping out of vehicle on I-15 - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Woman killed after apparently jumping out of vehicle on I-15

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A motorist was killed Thursday after she fell or jumped out of a moving SUV on Interstate 15 in the Miramar area and was hit by at least one other vehicle.

Witnesses reported seeing the unidentified woman tumble out of the driver's seat of a yellow Jeep Wrangler in a middle lane on the southbound side of the freeway near Miramar Way at about noon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The unoccupied SUV coasted on as one or more vehicles ran over the woman while she was down on the roadway, CHP public-affairs Officer Jake Sanchez said.

The Jeep continued along the interstate for about a quarter-mile before rolling to a halt against a center-divider wall.

A driver whose car struck the victim pulled over and was interviewed by investigators, Sanchez said. Officials were unsure if any other vehicles also might have hit the downed motorist or collided with each other.

It was unknown if the woman, who was carrying no identification, exited her SUV accidentally or on purpose, Sanchez said.

Various southbound lanes of I-15 in the immediate area were closed intermittently for about 90 minutes following the fatality. The freeway was fully open again by early afternoon, according to Sanchez.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.