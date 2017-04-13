Georgia's Greek Cuisine celebrates 40 years

POINT LOMA (KUSI) — Georgia's Greek Cuisine in Point Loma has been a San Diego favorite because of their authentic Greek recipes, straight from Greece.

Georgia Stathoulis is the owner of Georgia’s Greek Cuisine — a San Diego's staple since 1977. This family-owned and operated restaurant, prepares all of our authentic Greek Cuisine with the freshest ingredients and with recipes that come directly from Greece.

For their 40th anniversary, Georgia’s is celebrating with specials, like a throwback to 1977 prices, a $2.95 Gyro Sandwich for lunch and a free glass of wine with dinner special. Customers can get these specials Friday April 14.