Authorities searching for Scripps Ranch Robbery suspect who assaulted liquor store clerk

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego County Crime Stoppers along with investigators from the San Diego Police Department’s Robbery Unit are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating an unknown suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon and commercial armed robbery in the Scripps Ranch area.

On April 6, at 9:25 p.m., an unknown adult male suspect walked into the Market at the Ranch gas station and liquor store located at 10299 Scripps Trail, in San Diego.

The suspect was armed with a black and silver colored handgun in his right hand and demanded the clerk open the cash register. The clerk attempted to open the register but was having difficulty.

The suspect was upset over the delay in opening the register and fired a round into the cigarette display case along the wall. The suspect then struck the clerk in the eye with the gun. The clerk was eventually able to open the register and placed an undisclosed amount of cash into a black plastic bag that the suspect brought with him.

The suspect then demanded the clerk open the safe. The clerk told the suspect he did not have the key to open the safe. The suspect fired another round off. The suspect again struck the clerk in the eye with the gun and also kicked the clerk. The suspect left the store and possibly got into a smaller silver colored SUV and fled the area. The clerk sustained minor injuries to his face.

Suspect’s Description: is described as a Black male, 5’7” to 6’0” tall, 165 lbs, with a mustache. The suspect was wearing blue jeans, a black colored hooded sweatshirt and grey gloves.

Suspects’ Vehicle is possibly a smaller silver colored SUV.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect is asked to call the SDPD’s Robbery Unit at (619) 531-2299 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anonymous email and text messages can be sent via www.sdcrimestoppers.org.