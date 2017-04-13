Body of possible homicide victim found in San Ysidro apartment identified

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — 4/14/2017 — The body found Thursday inside a San Ysidro apartment was identified Friday as 24-year-old Devone Patton of San Diego.

On Thursday at approximately 8:10 a.m., San Diego Police Communications Center received a call to assist with an unresponsive female at a residence on 2000 Bluehaven Court.

When San Diego Police Department officers arrived on scene, they found Patton on the living room floor. She was not breathing and had no pulse.

Officers began life saving measures until paramedics arrived and took over medical care.

Unfortunately, the female was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics.

Due to suspicious circumstances related to the death of the female, San Diego Police Homicide Detectives were called to the scene and are currently investigating the incident.

The suspicious circumstances will not be released at this time because of the on-going investigation.

