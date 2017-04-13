Police ask for public help to identify suspect in deadly hit-and - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Police ask for public help to identify suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Police are requesting public help in identifying a hit-and-run driver that killed a motorcyclist in a crash last week in Encinitas.

The motorist was behind the wheel of a silver 2006 or 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser, like the one pictured, that collided with a gray 1995 Harley-Davidson that was traveling between slower-moving vehicles on the southbound side of the freeway near Santa Fe Drive about 5 p.m. Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash caused the motorcyclist, 24-year-old Christopher Isaacs of San Diego, to fall onto the roadway, where the rear tires of a tractor-trailer ran over him, CHP public-affairs Officer Jim Bettencourt said. Isaacs died at the scene.

The person behind the wheel of the Toyota kept driving following the collision, leaving behind telltale broken-off pieces of the SUV's rear bumper. The Toyota is believed to have sustained other rear-end damage, as well, Bettencourt said.

Authorities have no description of the hit-and-run driver. 

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call the CHP at (858) 637-3800.
 

