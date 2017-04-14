Small earthquake rattles Julian

JULIAN (KUSI) — A gorgeous Easter weekend is ahead for San Diego County.

Winds have diminished and a high pressure aloft is clearing cloud coverage in the region. Conditions will be warm and dry.

A shallow earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 struck early Friday near Julian.

The temblor hit shortly after 3:30 a.m. at a depth of about 1.86 miles. Its epicenter was eight miles east-southeast of Julian and 37 miles east of Escondido, according to a computer-generated report from the U.S. Geological Survey.

No damage was reported.