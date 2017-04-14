Reps. Issa, Vargas discuss health care, border issues and Middle East

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista) and Rep. Juan Vargas (D-San Diego) recently returned from a trip to the Middle East, where they sat down with international leaders to visit refugee camps and see first-hand the impact of the refugee crisis.

The goal was to work together with allies in the Middle East to discuss a strategy to defeat the Islamic State and to assist refugees in the region.

The congressmen joined Good Morning San Diego together to discuss issues in the Middle East as well issues facing the nation and locally in San Diego.

Topics included: