Reps. Issa, Vargas discuss health care, border issues and Middle East

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista) and Rep. Juan Vargas (D-San Diego) recently returned from a trip to the Middle East, where they sat down with international leaders to visit refugee camps and see first-hand the impact of the refugee crisis.

The goal was to work together with allies in the Middle East to discuss a strategy to defeat the Islamic State and to assist refugees in the region.

The congressmen joined Good Morning San Diego together to discuss issues in the Middle East as well issues facing the nation and locally in San Diego.

Topics included:

  • The latest U.S. attack on ISIS militants using the “Mother of all bombs” and the future of military force in the Middle East
  • How a border wall will impact San Diego and California as a whole
  • How to reform health care so that a plan may be passed in Congress
  • What would President Donald Trump’s order to defund cities that consider themselves sanctuaries mean if California became a sanctuary state
  • What to do about the millions of gallons of Sewage flowing into the regions waters from Tijuana

