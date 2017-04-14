How to prevent spread of disease during mosquito season

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — County officials reminded San Diegans Friday about the illnesses mosquitoes can bring, especially during warmer months, and gave tips on how to prevent them.

County Supervisor Greg Cox, County Deputy Public Health Officer Dr. Sayone Thihalolipavan and environmental health officials warned residents that mosquitoes have the potential to transmit West Nile virus and Zika virus.

To protect again mosquitoes, Vector Control officials recommend dumping out standing water around their homes. This prevents mosquitoes for breeding.

Aedes mosquitoes have the potential to spread Zika if they bite residents who have become infected with Zika while traveling abroad.

To prevent mosquitoes, county officials reminded San Diegans today to remain vigilant and remove standing water where mosquitoes can breed. ``Dumping out standing water inside and outside your homes is really important,'' Cox said. ``Because if you don't you could be growing invasive Aedes mosquitoes,'' he said. ``They can breed literally in a bucket, a discarded cup, in a toy left outside in the yard, even a bottle cap.''

The county does its share by making aerial drops of a granular larvicide that is harmless to people and pets, but kills mosquito larvae, on 48 waterways around the region. It treats another 1,400 potential breeding areas by hand, gives out free mosquito-eating fish, collects and tests dead birds for West Nile virus and tracks Zika cases.