Congressmen Issa and Vargas weigh in on Tijuana sewage spill - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Congressmen Issa and Vargas weigh in on Tijuana sewage spill

Posted: Updated:

IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) — One of the goals of south bay officials, particularly in Imperial Beach, is to get more attention from Washington over the continuing issue of Tijuana sewage fouling Beaches and the valley estuary. 

Mission accomplished. A bi-partisan duo of local congressmen toured the river valley today on the heels of the massive raw sewage spill we reported on for weeks in February and March.

Often lost in the decades long issue of Tijuana sewage flow is that millions of dollars on both sides of the border have been spent on sewage treatment infrastructure, including the South Bay plant that treats 25 million gallons a day.

The bad news is that it's not been nearly enough and a long-term solution involves billions, not millions. Vargas and Issa came away from the tour with plenty of ideas on short-term solutions and one involves the catalyst for the renewed attention here, the massive and deliberate spill in February that resulted in at least 143 million gallons of raw sewage flowing into the ocean and onto Imperial Beach and Coronado beaches, later reported to be as much as 230 million gallons.

Tijuana officials never revealed it was happening over a period of 17 days during the repair of a major pipeline.

It may be bittersweet, but Vargas and Issa say if officials had here been informed that the repair would cause the flow, the United States could have helped with pumps and the millions of gallons of sewage could have been treated at the South Bay plant. 

Tijuana and Baja officials are on notice about better communication. Long-term, the news isn't great.



 



 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

  • NewsLATEST SAN DIEGO NEWSMore>>

  • "Mission Impossible" star, Martin Landau, dies at 89

    "Mission Impossible" star, Martin Landau, dies at 89

    Martin Landau, star of television and movies, has died, his representatives announced Sunday. The 89-year-old actor, died Saturday after a brief illness and stay at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Westwood following "unexpected complications during a short hospitalization," his publicist Dick Guttman said Sunday night. Landau received several Emmy Awards starring in the 1960’s television show “Mission Impossible” and won an Oscar for playing Bela Lug...

    More>>

    Martin Landau, star of television and movies, has died, his representatives announced Sunday. The 89-year-old actor, died Saturday after a brief illness and stay at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Westwood following "unexpected complications during a short hospitalization," his publicist Dick Guttman said Sunday night. Landau received several Emmy Awards starring in the 1960’s television show “Mission Impossible” and won an Oscar for playing Bela Lug...

    More>>

  • At least seven dead after flooding in Arizona

    At least seven dead after flooding in Arizona

    At least seven people are dead and at least three are missing after flash flooding swept away a family at a swimming hole in central Arizona. 

    More>>

    At least seven people are dead and at least three are missing after flash flooding swept away a family at a swimming hole in central Arizona. 

    More>>

  • Small brush fire off the SR-52 started by a catalytic converter

    Small brush fire off the SR-52 started by a catalytic converter

    SAN DIEGO (KUSI) - A fire in Mission Trails Regional Park scorched about 2 1/2 acres of brush today and closed eastbound state Route 52 between Santo Road and Mast Boulevard for about a half-hour, authorities said. The blaze erupted about 3:15 p.m. on the south side of the highway moving up a hillside toward the Fortuna Trail, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz said. No structures were threatened, and nobody was on the trail when firefighters arrived in the par...More>>
    SAN DIEGO (KUSI) - A fire in Mission Trails Regional Park scorched about 2 1/2 acres of brush today and closed eastbound state Route 52 between Santo Road and Mast Boulevard for about a half-hour, authorities said. The blaze erupted about 3:15 p.m. on the south side of the highway moving up a hillside toward the Fortuna Trail, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz said. No structures were threatened, and nobody was on the trail when firefighters arrived in the par...More>>
    •   

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.