Congressmen Issa and Vargas weigh in on Tijuana sewage spill

IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) — One of the goals of south bay officials, particularly in Imperial Beach, is to get more attention from Washington over the continuing issue of Tijuana sewage fouling Beaches and the valley estuary.

Mission accomplished. A bi-partisan duo of local congressmen toured the river valley today on the heels of the massive raw sewage spill we reported on for weeks in February and March.

Often lost in the decades long issue of Tijuana sewage flow is that millions of dollars on both sides of the border have been spent on sewage treatment infrastructure, including the South Bay plant that treats 25 million gallons a day.

The bad news is that it's not been nearly enough and a long-term solution involves billions, not millions. Vargas and Issa came away from the tour with plenty of ideas on short-term solutions and one involves the catalyst for the renewed attention here, the massive and deliberate spill in February that resulted in at least 143 million gallons of raw sewage flowing into the ocean and onto Imperial Beach and Coronado beaches, later reported to be as much as 230 million gallons.

Tijuana officials never revealed it was happening over a period of 17 days during the repair of a major pipeline.

It may be bittersweet, but Vargas and Issa say if officials had here been informed that the repair would cause the flow, the United States could have helped with pumps and the millions of gallons of sewage could have been treated at the South Bay plant.

Tijuana and Baja officials are on notice about better communication. Long-term, the news isn't great.











