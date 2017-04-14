Alert issued after woman reportedly groped near campus of SDSU

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego police released a composite drawing Saturday of a man wanted in connection with an attempted sexual assault in the College Area.

San Diego State University campus police issued an alert Friday after a woman was reportedly groped inside her vehicle while parked near the campus.

According to campus police, the non-SDSU student was seated in her vehicle preparing to leave the area. She was parked on Montezuma Road when the suspect opened her front passenger door and sat in her vehicle. The suspect the reportedly grabbed the victim and immediately started touching the victim inappropriately.

The suspect fled when pedestrians in the area were nearing the parked vehicle. The suspect was last seen running westbound on Montezuma towards University Towers.

The victim received minor injuries from the suspect.

The suspect is described as a caucasian male adult in his 40's, 6'0", brown wavy hair, full beard with grey in it, wearing a black t-shirt with white writing on it.

The San Diego Police Department is investigating this incident.

The University Police Department offers the following basic safety precautions to all members of the community:

Be aware of your surroundings

Avoid distractions

Report suspicious activity to the police by dialing 911

Anyone with information or questions should contact the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.