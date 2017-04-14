Protesters rally to speak out against dumping of nuclear waste a - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Protesters rally to speak out against dumping of nuclear waste at San Onofre beach

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) —  A protest is being held downtown Friday to speak out against the dumping of nuclear waste in San Onofre.

Citizens Oversight, Inc. et al filed a lawsuit against the Coastal Commission to block the permit they granted to Southern California Edison to bury 3.6 million pounds of high-level nuclear waste only 100 feet from the ocean and inches over the high water mark.

The hearing, originally scheduled for April 14, has been postponed until July 14 to allow both parties to attempt to reach a settlement. "Settlements are a very common outcome in cases like this and we are hoping we can work together to find a sane approach to dealing with this waste, and not placing our coastline in danger of becoming radioactive and off-limits for human recreation,"said Ray Lutz, National Coordinator for Citizens Oversight.

Lutz will be speaking at the press conference regarding the settlement process and plans for public involvement in the near future.

Related Link: Owners consider off-site storage of San Onofre nuclear waste

Citizens Oversight will be conducting public participation events to hear from the public about their concerns to be carried into the settlement talks starting in about two weeks, both in San Diego County and in Orange County. The time and dates of these meetings will be announced at this event on April 14.

Participants have promised 75 hazmat gear performers and "the mermaids" expressing their freedom of speech concerns at this street event.

Related Link: Congresswoman says burying San Onofre waste at beach ignores safety of people and environment

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

  • NewsLATEST SAN DIEGO NEWSMore>>

  • "Mission Impossible" star, Martin Landau, dies at 89

    "Mission Impossible" star, Martin Landau, dies at 89

    Martin Landau, star of television and movies, has died, his representatives announced Sunday. The 89-year-old actor, died Saturday after a brief illness and stay at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Westwood following "unexpected complications during a short hospitalization," his publicist Dick Guttman said Sunday night. Landau received several Emmy Awards starring in the 1960’s television show “Mission Impossible” and won an Oscar for playing Bela Lug...

    More>>

    Martin Landau, star of television and movies, has died, his representatives announced Sunday. The 89-year-old actor, died Saturday after a brief illness and stay at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Westwood following "unexpected complications during a short hospitalization," his publicist Dick Guttman said Sunday night. Landau received several Emmy Awards starring in the 1960’s television show “Mission Impossible” and won an Oscar for playing Bela Lug...

    More>>

  • At least seven dead after flooding in Arizona

    At least seven dead after flooding in Arizona

    At least seven people are dead and at least three are missing after flash flooding swept away a family at a swimming hole in central Arizona. 

    More>>

    At least seven people are dead and at least three are missing after flash flooding swept away a family at a swimming hole in central Arizona. 

    More>>

  • Small brush fire off the SR-52 started by a catalytic converter

    Small brush fire off the SR-52 started by a catalytic converter

    SAN DIEGO (KUSI) - A fire in Mission Trails Regional Park scorched about 2 1/2 acres of brush today and closed eastbound state Route 52 between Santo Road and Mast Boulevard for about a half-hour, authorities said. The blaze erupted about 3:15 p.m. on the south side of the highway moving up a hillside toward the Fortuna Trail, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz said. No structures were threatened, and nobody was on the trail when firefighters arrived in the par...More>>
    SAN DIEGO (KUSI) - A fire in Mission Trails Regional Park scorched about 2 1/2 acres of brush today and closed eastbound state Route 52 between Santo Road and Mast Boulevard for about a half-hour, authorities said. The blaze erupted about 3:15 p.m. on the south side of the highway moving up a hillside toward the Fortuna Trail, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz said. No structures were threatened, and nobody was on the trail when firefighters arrived in the par...More>>
    •   

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.