Red Bull Air Races take off in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The Red Bull Air Race World Championship makes a welcome return to San Diego on Saturday.

Practice and qualifying are scheduled Saturday for the Red Bull Air Races over San Diego Bay near downtown.

The races are being held in San Diego for the first time in eight years, part of an eight-stop international series of events that concludes in October in Indianapolis.

Pilots will navigate past pylons on a course off Embarcadero Marina Parks North and South. The main competition will be on Sunday. Several side acts are also scheduled to entertain fans.

The skies are expected to be sunny today, with a mild breeze out of the west in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The Sunday forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a light wind from the north and west.

``The weather can be variable on the Pacific Coast,' said Steve Jones, the race director. ``There is the marine layer, which is a bank of fog that rolls in off the coast and can cover the track. In the past, it's rolled close to the track but never covered it, so we'll be hoping that's as close as it gets.''

The pilots raced in Abu Dhabi, with later stops to include Japan, Hungary and Portugal.

General admission tickets start at $25 today and $30 for Sunday. A weekend pass starts at $45. Tickets for hospitality areas range upward from $175.

Pets, food and beverages, illegal drugs, weapons and explosives, and laser pointers are among the items not allowed in the spectator area. Factory sealed water bottles, baby food, picnic blankets and small umbrellas will be allowed.

San Diego Bay will be closed to boaters from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. between the G Street Mole and Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.





