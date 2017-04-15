North Korea launches failed missile strike hours after massive military display

PYONGYANG (KUSI) — North Korea attempted and failed a missile strike Saturday, South Korean news agencies report.

The launch came just hours after North Korea paraded its intercontinental ballistic missiles in a massive military display in central Pyongyang. Kim Jong Un looked on with joy as his nation showed off their sophisticated weaponry amid rising regional tensions.

U.S. Pacific Command released a statement on the missile launch. "U.S. Pacific Command detected and tracked what we assess was a North Korean Missile launch at 11:21 a.m. Hawaii time April 15. The launch of the ballistic missile occurred near Sinpo. The missile blew up almost immediately. The type of missile is still being assessed. U.S. Pacific Command is fully committed to working closely with our allies in the Republic of Korea and in Japan to maintain security.

A U.S. official said reports are still early but that indications are that the news agency report is accurate. There was no information available yet on the type of missile or the circumstances of the failure, the official said.

Choe Ryong Hae said President Donald Trump was guilty of "creating a war situation" on the Korean Peninsula by dispatching U.S. forces to the region.

"We will respond to an all-out war with an all-out war and a nuclear war with our style of a nuclear attack," said Choe, widely seen by analysts as North Korea's No. 2 official.

"It will be the largest of miscalculations if the United States treats us like Iraq and Libya, which are living out miserable fates as victims of aggression, and Syria, which didn't respond immediately even after it was attacked," said a Friday statement by the general staff of the North Korean army, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

U.S. retaliatory strikes earlier this month against Syria over a chemical weapons attack on civilians, coupled with Trump's dispatching of what he called an "armada" of ships to the region, touched off fears in South Korea that the United States was preparing for military action against the North.

North Korea's ultimate objective is a long-range nuclear missile that can reach the United States from North Korea.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.