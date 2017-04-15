Two-alarm fire breaks out in Logan Heights

CITY HEIGHTS (KUSI) —A two-alarm fire broke out in Logan Heights at an auto parts warehouse in Logan Heights Saturday.

According to San Diego fire officials, the fire started in an alley way around 5:21 p.m. and spread to the warehouse in the 2800 block of Commercial Street near 28th.

MTS is re-routing trolleys to avoid the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.