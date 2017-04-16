Ramona Air Attack Base prepares for fire season - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Ramona Air Attack Base prepares for fire season

RAMONA (KUSI) — Cal Fire officials announced Sunday that the Ramona Air Attack Base will open Monday in preparation for fire season.

Cal Fire will staff two S-2T fixed wing air tankers and one OV-10A air tactical platform at Ramona, the oldest air attack base in Cal Fire's system of 13 strategically placed bases, according to Capt. Issac Sanchez.

``Both air tankers are capable of delivering 1,200 gallons of fire retardant per drop and have a maximum operating range of 500 miles when fully loaded,'' he said.

In addition to the aircraft positioned at Ramona, Cal Fire operates twenty-one S-2T air tankers, 14 OV-10A air tactical platforms and 12 UH-1H Super Huey helicopters. The statewide roster is the largest number of firefighting aircraft owned by any agency in the world, Sanchez said.

