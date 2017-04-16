Suspect in Cleveland Facebook shooting found dead in Pennsylvani - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Suspect in Cleveland Facebook shooting found dead in Pennsylvania

CLEVELAND (KUSI) — A man wanted after the random killing of a Cleveland retiree that was posted on Facebook, shot and killed himself after a police pursuit, Pennsylvania State Police said Tuesday. 

Authorities said Steve Stephens was spotted in Erie County, Pennsylvania Tuesday morning. Officers attempted to pull Stephens over, but he took off. After a brief pursuit, Stephens was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

Stephens shot and killed a 74-year-old retiree in Cleveland in a gruesome video posted to Facebook. 

Facebook says the incident has shown them that they "need to do better." The video was taken down 23 minutes after the first report and Stephen's account was disabled. 

