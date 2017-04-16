Suspect in Cleveland Facebook shooting found dead in Pennsylvania

CLEVELAND (KUSI) — A man wanted after the random killing of a Cleveland retiree that was posted on Facebook, shot and killed himself after a police pursuit, Pennsylvania State Police said Tuesday.

Authorities said Steve Stephens was spotted in Erie County, Pennsylvania Tuesday morning. Officers attempted to pull Stephens over, but he took off. After a brief pursuit, Stephens was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Stephens shot and killed a 74-year-old retiree in Cleveland in a gruesome video posted to Facebook.

Facebook says the incident has shown them that they "need to do better." The video was taken down 23 minutes after the first report and Stephen's account was disabled.

Sunday — FBI officials and Cleveland police are searching for a man who shot and killed a man and broadcast it on Facebook Live Sunday.

Authorities said the shooter filmed the deadly attack live on his Facebook page and claimed to have killed other people beforehand. Those other claims are still unconfirmed and being investigated by police.

The suspect was identified as Steve Stephens. He is 6-feet, 1-inch tall, weighing 244 pounds and is bald with a full beard. He was wearing a dark blue and gray or black striped polo shirt.

Stephens was last seen driving a white Ford Fusion with temporary tags.

Police have advised people to seek shelter in a safe place. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. If seen, do not approach. Call 911 immediately.

