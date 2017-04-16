Local veterans worried that recent U.S. military actions could h - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Local veterans worried that recent U.S. military actions could have devastating consequences

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — War veterans, who have seen the horrors of combat, are concerned about what the United States military has done over the past ten days.  

San Diego Veterans for Peace, a local veteran organization, believes that these actions could lead to a world war with devastating consequences.

SDVFP believes the decisions President Trump has made in regards to Syria and North Korea in just the past ten days could have devastating consequences for the United States.

The first incident was the United States launching 59 Tomahawk missiles into Syria in response to the chemical attacks that killed dozens of people, including children. 

The second recent event that caused concern for SDVFP, was the decision to drop the MOAB missile, known as the mother of all bombs, which is the largest non-nuclear bomb in the U.S. military's arsenal.

Lastly, the USS Carl Vinson strike group was sent into the Korean Peninsula amidst rising tensions between the U.S. and North Korea. In response North Korea held a parade to showcase their advanced ballistic missile collection, and unsuccessfully fired one of their missiles Saturday.

Michael Nelson Hanes, a former marine, believes that we could be headed towards a third world war if the current path continues.

