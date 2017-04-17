Winds to develop throughout the day - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Winds to develop throughout the day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Cloudy conditions along the coast, with light winds in the mountains and deserts will dominate San Diego County’s weather Monday.

Some mild cloud coverage are expected to continue, especially along San Diego’s coastline Monday. Clouds will continue to build until Wednesday.

Light winds will begin to develop Monday afternoon. Winds may reach 35 to 45 miles per hour, especially in the mountains and deserts. Winds will continue until high pressure moves back into the county Thursday.

On Thursday, a change in the weather pattern will begin. Expect an increase in temperatures, less cloud coverage and tamer winds. Temperatures are expected to be well above average this weekend.

Monday’s high temperatures will be 73 degrees along the coast, 77 degrees inland, 63 degrees for the mountains and 90 degrees in the deserts. 

