Four coffee kiosks go up in flames at UCSD - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Four coffee kiosks go up in flames at UCSD

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Students at UC San Diego were awoken to fire alarms Sunday night when four coffee kiosks in different areas of the campus caught fire.

UCSD security officers were patrolling the campus just before midnight when they saw a coffee cart on fire. By the time San Diego Fire-Rescue arrived, three other coffee kiosks had also gone up in flames.

Each fire caused about $5,000 damage to the cart and another $2,000 to the contents, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesperson Monica Munoz.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation but arson is suspected. Arson investigators were called to the scene. There was no information as to possible suspects. 

University police and the city fire department were conducting a joint investigation, Munoz said.

