Update: Missing San Diego-based activist is reportedly alive per friend's social media posts

MEXICO CITY (KUSI) — 4/18/2017 — An immigrant rights activist from San Diego, who went missing in Mexico after claiming his life was in danger, is apparently OK.

Last Thursday, Hugo Castro went on Facebook Live from a highway near Mexico City to say a group of criminals had threatened him and wanted to kill him.

His partner, Gaba Cortes, posted on her Facebook page Tuesday that friends and family were told he was alive, but that was all that could be shared. Cortes also thanked those who'd spoken up about his plight.

Castro, a volunteer coordinator at the San Diego-based advocacy group Border Angels, was reportedly en route to Queretaro, Mexico, when he went missing. He had planned to ride in a caravan following asylum-seekers from Central America as they made their way north toward the U.S.

Immigrant rights activists contend that the U.S. has been turning away refugees without reviewing their cases. The caravan was also meant to raise awareness of human rights abuses migrants allegedly suffer in Mexico.

4/17/2017 — Family and friends launched a search for a high-profile San Diego-based volunteer whom they believe is missing in Mexico.

Castro posted a 20-minute video of himself on Facebook Live, saying he was stranded on the side of a highway in Puebla, about 70 miles from the Mexican capital.

Castro was in Mexico to deliver food to shelters that house migrants from Central America and Haiti, a trip he makes several times a month.

Border Angels is an all-volunteer nonprofit advocating for human rights that focuses on U.S.-Mexico border issues. The group held a vigil and information session at Chicano Park Sunday. They ask anyone with information on the disappearance to contact them at (619) 487-0249 or at BorderAngels.org.