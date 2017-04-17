Oceanside police seek speeding driver in fatal hit-and-run

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) — Authorities were on the lookout Monday for a hit-and-run driver whose allegedly speeding car struck and killed a 63-year-old woman on a North County street.

The silver 1998 Honda Civic, California license No. 7HJW533, was traveling to the west at upward of 80 mph when it struck the pedestrian in the 1400 block of Mission Avenue in Oceanside about 8 p.m. Sunday, according to police.

Following the crash, the motorist, described as a bearded man in a baseball cap, continued driving and left the area, Lt. Ignacio Lopez said.

The victim died at the scene. Her name has been withheld pending family notification.

A witness followed the fleeing driver's car onto northbound Interstate 5 and to the east on state Route 76 but lost sight of it near Loretta Street in the Lawrence Canyon area, Lopez said.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Oceanside police at (760) 435-4900.