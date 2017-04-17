Woman believed to be driving drunk with 5-year-old during El Cer - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Woman believed to be driving drunk with 5-year-old during El Cerrito crash

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Intoxication is suspected in a single-vehicle crash that left a driver and her 5-year-old daughter injured in El Cerrito, San Diego police said Monday.

The eastbound Ford Mustang with a 25-year-old woman behind the wheel veered across the westbound lanes in 5600 block of University Avenue, went up over the curb and struck a tree shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sunday, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The driver suffered serious injuries and her daughter, who hadn't been wearing a seatbelt, sustained minor injuries. Buttle said both were taken to a hospital to be treated.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.