Woman believed to be driving drunk with 5-year-old during El Cerrito crash

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Intoxication is suspected in a single-vehicle crash that left a driver and her 5-year-old daughter injured in El Cerrito, San Diego police said Monday.

The eastbound Ford Mustang with a 25-year-old woman behind the wheel veered across the westbound lanes in 5600 block of University Avenue, went up over the curb and struck a tree shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sunday, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The driver suffered serious injuries and her daughter, who hadn't been wearing a seatbelt, sustained minor injuries. Buttle said both were taken to a hospital to be treated.