One injured in military helicopter crash in Maryland

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (KUSI) — A military helicopter crashed in southern Maryland Monday, authorities reported.

A U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk with three crewmembers on board crashed just before 11 a.m. PST near Leonardtown, Maryland, officials for Fort Belvoir said. The crew was stationed at army base Fort Belvoir in Virginia.

One of the crew members was medically evacuated. It was unclear if there were other injuries.

According to reports from the scene, the helicopter crashed onto the Breton Bay Golf Course and Country Club. Fort Belvoir is about 40 miles from the crash site.

