One injured in military helicopter crash in Maryland - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

One injured in military helicopter crash in Maryland

Posted: Updated:

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (KUSI) — A military helicopter crashed in southern Maryland Monday, authorities reported.

A U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk with three crewmembers on board crashed just before 11 a.m. PST near Leonardtown, Maryland, officials for Fort Belvoir said. The crew was stationed at army base Fort Belvoir in Virginia.

One of the crew members was medically evacuated. It was unclear if there were other injuries.

pic.twitter.com/0ZVJugNrlW

— Nick Jaffurs (@NJaffurs) April 17, 2017

According to reports from the scene, the helicopter crashed onto the Breton Bay Golf Course and Country Club. Fort Belvoir is about 40 miles from the crash site. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.