Carmel Mountain Post Office extends hours to collect tax returns - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Carmel Mountain Post Office extends hours to collect tax returns

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The U.S. Postal Service will offer extended hours at the main office in Carmel Mountain Ranch Tuesday for tax season procrastinators who wait until the last minute to get their returns in the mail, despite having a few extra days leeway this year.

The deadline for mailing tax returns is normally April 15. Because that date fell on Saturday, and today is Emancipation Day in the District of Columbia, the tax deadline was pushed until Tuesday.

For people who still wait until the last minute, extended hours will be offered Tuesday at the Margaret L. Sellers Processing & Distribution Center, 11251 Rancho Carmel Drive, until midnight.

All other mail collection boxes and Post Office mail drops will be collected at their regular posted times on Tuesday, and all post office retail lobbies will adhere to their normal business hours.

Individual post office service hours are available by visiting usps.com, or calling (800) 275-8777.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.