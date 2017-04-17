Driver sentenced for hitting two pedestrians in Midway District - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Driver sentenced for hitting two pedestrians in Midway District DUI

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A motorist involved in a hit-and-run accident in which he drove under the influence and hit two men trying to cross the street in the Midway District, dragging one victim more than 800 feet and disfiguring him, pleaded guilty Monday to mayhem, DUI, hit-and-run and evading police.

Yosvaldo Sixco, 22, was immediately sentenced to seven year in state prison.

The defendant apologized to the victims before he was sentenced.    

"I'm sorry for what I did," Sixco said. "I know what I did was wrong."

Police said Sixco struck 25-year-old Nathan Pederson and 24-year-old Kenneth Powell as they tried to cross the street near Sports Arena Boulevard and Rosecrans at about 10 p.m. last Dec. 18, seriously injuring both men.

Pederson suffered a broken pelvis and other injuries and Powell ended up stuck under the front wheels of Sixco's car and was dragged hundreds of feet before being dislodged, police said.

At about 1 a.m., a police officer in the area saw Sixco trying to move his vehicle, and the defendant drove off at a high rate of speed, striking a parked car and a power pole before being arrested, police said.

 Sixco -- who has no prior record — had a blood-alcohol content of between .15 and .16 percent after the accident, about twice the legal limit for driving, authorities said.

Deputy District Attorney David McNees said Powell's lip and nose were nearly torn off in the accident and he continues to recover.

It is still to be determined whether Powell, an avid basketball player, will ever be able to play again, McNees said.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.