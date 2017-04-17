Update: Missing Southbay man found and returned home

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — 4:30 p.m. — Marlon Espinoza German was found returned home safe, according to San Diego law enforcement.

2:30 p.m. — Police were searching Monday for a 40-year-old at-risk man who went missing from his Southbay home.

Marlon Espinoza German was last seen leaving his home in the Southbay area of San Diego around 7:45 a.m. Espinoza suffers from a mental disability.

He was described as a Hispanic and white male, standing at 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 225 pounds. Espinoza has red hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and grey pants with a white Atlanta Braves baseball cap.

Espinoza may use MTS transportation, San Diego police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the San Diego Police Department at (610) 531-2000.