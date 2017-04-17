Update: Missing Southbay man found and returned home - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Update: Missing Southbay man found and returned home

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — 4:30 p.m. — Marlon Espinoza German was found returned home safe, according to San Diego law enforcement. 

2:30 p.m. — Police were searching Monday for a 40-year-old at-risk man who went missing from his Southbay home.

Marlon Espinoza German was last seen leaving his home in the Southbay area of San Diego around 7:45 a.m. Espinoza suffers from a mental disability.

He was described as a Hispanic and white male, standing at 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 225 pounds. Espinoza has red hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and grey pants with a white Atlanta Braves baseball cap.

Espinoza may use MTS transportation, San Diego police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the San Diego Police Department at (610) 531-2000. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.