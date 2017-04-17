Four-foot red diamond rattler captured in Rancho Penasquitos bac - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Four-foot red diamond rattler captured in Rancho Penasquitos backyard

Posted: Updated:

RANCHO PENASQUITOS (KUSI) — A Rancho Penasquitos couple got quite the spring surprise when they found a red diamond rattler in their backyard last Monday, April 10.

According to the County News Center, Animal Control Officer Joni Palumbo was called to the scene to help catch the snake. The County News Center reports that Palumbo has handled many snake calls before, but never with a snake this large.

The snake was estimated to be about four feet long. Palumbo took the snake returned it to the wild in a canyon nearby.

According to the County News Center, County Animal Services has responded to 276 rattlesnake calls since January of this year. That is about 50 more than the same time period last year. Last May was the high point with 156 calls.

“Snake sightings jump during warmer weather but thanks to San Diego’s moderate climate, we can receive calls any time of year,” said County Animal Services Director Dan DeSousa. “Basically every season is rattlesnake season and they can show up anywhere from the coast to the deserts.”

If you see a rattlesnake on your property, keep a safe distance and call County Animal Services at (619) 236-2341 or call the animal control agency for your city. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.