No charges filed yet for security guard arrested in East Village - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

No charges filed yet for security guard arrested in East Village stabbing

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — No decision was made Monday on whether to file charges against a security guard arrested after allegedly stabbing a man staying with a friend at an East Village apartment building.

The visitor walked into The Lofts at 707 Tenth shortly before 1 a.m. last Thursday and was confronted by security guard William Henry McQueen, who thought the 26-year-old man "didn't belong'' there, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said last week.

During an ensuing argument, McQueen, 57, allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed the visitor three times. Medics took the wounded man to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening trauma, Buttle said.

The case against McQueen remains under review, according to Tanya Sierra of the District Attorney's Office.

