Three displaced after fire burns through Valencia Park home

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A fire of unknown origin spread through a bedroom at a Valencia Park-area home Monday, causing an estimated $60,000 worth of damage and leaving three people in need of emergency lodging.

The non-injury blaze in the 5100 block of Manzanares Way erupted shortly before 1:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The American Red Cross was called in help the displaced residents, all adults, arrange for interim housing, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

The monetary losses were set at $50,000 to the structure and $10,000 to its contents. The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

Munoz said she did not know how long it took firefighters to extinguish the flames.