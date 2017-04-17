Weekend Closures of State Route 78 in Ramona Begin April 21 - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Weekend Closures of State Route 78 in Ramona Begin April 21

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Caltrans construction crews will close State Route 78 (SR-78) in both directions between Indian Oaks Road and Weekend Villa Road in Ramona for up to four consecutive weekends from Friday at 7 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. beginning April 21.

Motorists can expect delays and are urged to allow extra time for travel during the closures.

The closures are needed to allow crews to construct a retaining wall to stabilize the slope on the north side of the highway.

The detour will extend from Cloverdale Road/San Pasqual Road to Main Street/State Route 67 (SR-67).

Eastbound motorists will be detoured south on Cloverdale Road/San Pasqual Road, south on Bear Valley Parkway/Via Rancho Parkway, south on Interstate 15, east on Scripps Poway Parkway and north on SR-67 to SR-78.

Westbound motorists will follow the same detour in the opposite direction.

Local traffic will still be able to access SR-78 between Cloverdale/San Pasqual Road and Indian Oaks Road and between Weekend Villa Road and SR-67/Main Street.

Follow @SDCaltrans on Twitter at www.twitter.com/SDCaltrans and like CaltransDistrict11 on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CaltransDistrict11.

Please contact the Caltrans Public Information Office at (619) 688-6670 if you have additional questions. 

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

