Viral photoshoot captures tea party between daughter and Marine father

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) — A photoshoot is going viral after the pictures share a tender moment between a daughter and her Marine father.

Keven Porter, a U.S. Marine Corps drill instructor and his 4-year-old daughter Ashley were photographed by Kyndal Rose Photography having a tea party.

“My husband had no idea what was going to happen until we showed up to the shoot,” Lizette Porter said of her husband in an interview with ABC News. “He was hesitant at first but after a little talking I was able to convince him. He would do anything for Ashley.”

April is the Month of the Military Child and Lizette said it made the whole photo session that much more special.

Lizette told ABC News that Ashley and her dad are close, but due to his work schedule, don't get to see each other very often.

“She doesn't get to see him much due to work, deployment, and most recently his job as a drill instructor,” said Lizette, of Oceanside, California. “Any time they can get together she is sure to take advantage of it.”