Northern California storm system brings clouds, drizzle to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Patchy drizzle was affecting parts of San Diego County during the morning commute Tuesday.

Skies are expected to be partly cloudy in the majority of San Diego County Tuesday. Patchy drizzle, mostly affecting San Diego's mountain areas in the morning hours, will diminish quickly. Fog is expected in the valleys and along the coast.

Due to the storm system bringing drizzle and clouds, temperatures will be cooler Tuesday than they were Monday. High temperatures will be 65 to 70 degrees at the beaches, 70 to 75 degrees inland, 71 to 76 degrees in the valleys, 65 to 73 degrees in the mountains and 86 to 91 in the deserts.