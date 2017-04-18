Group gathers in support of arts programs amid looming SDUSD cuts

SCRIPPS RANCH (KUSI) — Parents, teachers and students gathered outside an elementary school in Scripps Ranch Tuesday to protest proposed cuts to physical education and arts programs at schools in the San Diego Unified School District in an effort to address a $124 million shortfall.

A group gathered outside Ellen Browning Scripps Elementary School Monday morning with signs declaring their support for at-risk enrichment programs amidst looming cuts that could be made by SDUSD. The group says that recent proposals to address SDUSD’s $124 million budget shortfall threaten teaching positions from essential programs like music, P.E. and art education.

Like in recent protests against SDUSD budget cuts, demonstrators wore red in support of teachers and carried signs that read, “No to Layoffs, Yes to L.E.A.R.N.”

SDUSD Superintendent Cindy Marten said that cuts had to be made to address the long-standing shortfall and SDUSD focused on maintaining class sizes and maintaining core classes.

“Our community deserves long-term fiscal stability for our district,” Marten said. “They were tough decisions but we wanted to protect the core and protect the classroom, make sure kids were in small class sizes next year and that we can continue to deliver these great programs that are getting results for our kids.”

Budget cuts won’t be finalized until May or June. Layoff notices to teachers and other SDUSD staff had to be delivered by March 15.