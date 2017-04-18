Group gathers in support of arts programs amid looming SDUSD cuts

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The Comic-Con Blood Drive returns to Comic-Con for its 41st year.
Make an appointment:
Donors will receive a Guardians of the Galaxy T-shirt, courtesy of Mad Engine as a token of appreciation.More>>
A plan to pay for large tents to house San Diego's burgeoning homeless population was announced Thursday by Padres managing partner Peter Seidler and restaurateur Dan Shea.More>>
A 20-year-old woman who had been drinking when she struck and killed a teenage boy in Tierrasanta, then fled the scene, has been sentenced to four years in state prison.More>>
Halle Barry, Colin Firth and Will Smith will be among the big-screen stars appearing at the San Diego Convention Center Thursday on the opening day of Comic-Con International, an annual celebration of pop culture.More>>
A low pressure system that brought humid conditions to the region will begin to make its way out starting Thursday.More>>
Some San Diego-area firefighters were in Mariposa County today helping to battle a wildfire that has burned about 48,000 acres and destroyed 29 structures over the last few days.More>>
The body of a possible gunshot victim was found behind a San Ysidro motel Wednesday.More>>
A homeless man was in custody Tuesday on suspicion of attacking a police officer at a fast-food restaurant near Parkway Plaza mall, beating him into unconsciousness before being arrested during a combative face-off with other officers in the middle of an adjacent street.More>>
A group of UC San Diego scientists will take part in a $14.9 million study to see if advanced gene-editing technologies can be used to control disease-carrying mosquitoes, the school announced Wednesday.More>>
