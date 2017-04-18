Woman killed in Oceanside hit-and-run day before her birthday - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Woman killed in Oceanside hit-and-run day before her birthday

Posted: Updated:

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) — Authorities  publicly identified a woman Tuesday killed in a North County hit-and-run crash, one day shy of her 64th birthday.

Margaret Examus, address unknown, was crossing the street in the 1400 block of Mission Avenue in Oceanside about 8 p.m. Sunday when she was struck by a westbound silver 1998 Honda Civic traveling at upward of 80 mph, according to police. She died at the scene.

Related Link: Oceanside police seek speeding driver in fatal hit-and-run

Following the crash, the motorist, described as a bearded white or Hispanic man in a baseball cap, continued driving and left the area, Lt. Ignacio Lopez said.

A witness followed the Honda onto northbound Interstate 5 and east on state Route 76, but lost sight of it near Loretta Street in the Lawrence Canyon area.

Officers found the Civic late Monday afternoon in the 300 block of Stage Coach Road, but the driver was not immediately identified, police said. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.