Crash at Euclid Ave and Market Street blocks intersection

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A traffic collision was blocking the intersection of Euclid Ave. and Market Street Tuesday afternoon.

The southbound lanes of Euclid Avenue were blocked at Market Street in the Emerald Hills neighborhood of San Diego just after 11 a.m. Tuesday due to a traffic collision possibly involving a Metropolitan Transit Bus and a pickup truck.

The truck at some point traveled over a sidewalk and into a parking lot, coming to a crash with several parked cars. 

The driver of the pickup suffered a leg injury, and an occupant of an SUV involved in a secondary collision was treated for minor trauma, an spokesperson for the San Diego Police Department said.

It was unclear what led to the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available. 

