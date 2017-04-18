Closing arguments made in 'rat-bite fever' case against Petco - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Closing arguments made in 'rat-bite fever' case against Petco

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Closing arguments are scheduled Tuesday in trial of a lawsuit brought by the father of a 10-year-old boy who died after contracting an infectious disease from a pet rat that his grandmother bought from Petco.

The lawsuit was brought by Andrew Pankey, whose son Aidan died on June 12, 2013, at Rady Children's Hospital, just over two weeks after he got the male rat from a store in Carmel Mountain Ranch.

Plaintiff's attorney Bibianne Fell told jurors in her opening statement that Petco sold rats with the rare disease -- called "rat-bite fever" — and as a result, Aidan Pankey died.

Petco buys its rats from a supplier, in this case Barney's Pets, and the rats don't show any signs of having the disease, Fell said. The attorney said the initial symptoms of "rat bite fever" are flu-like, and the illness is often misdiagnosed.

Fell said Petco had the knowledge that ``rat bite fever'' can lead to death. She listed 16 other people since 2003 — including some children — who got very ill after contracting the disease.

The attorney said a warning on a customer brochure about RBF was not in a place where people would see it.

Petco attorney Kimberly Oberrecht called the case a "sad and tragic situation," noting there are risks with owning any pets.

She told the jurors they would have to determine if Petco sold a defective product, and whether the company acted reasonably when it found out Aidan died of the infectious disease.

Oberrecht said RBF is a very rare disease which is very treatable with antibiotics.

The Petco attorney said Aidan liked to kiss his rats and bathe with them. She said the boy wasn't bitten and must have gotten the disease from saliva or some other way.

