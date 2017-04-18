SDUSD, SDCCD reaffirm commitment to collaboration - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

SDUSD, SDCCD reaffirm commitment to collaboration

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The San Diego Unified School District and the San Diego Community College District were holding the sixth annual joint session Tuesday to reaffirm their commitment to collaboration.

The two governing boards have strengthened their collaborative efforts in five joint sessions since 2011. The sixth was to be held Tuesday at Educational Cultural Complex on Ocean View Blvd.

Previous meetings have focused on promoting student success from pre-kindergarten through college. Through such collaborative efforts, the two districts have seen four times the number of high school students who followed through in enrolling in college courses over the past year, according to the joint governing boards. The two districts also launched the San Diego Promise program in 2016. The continuation of the free community college program was to be discussed at the meeting.

“It is important that we work together to ensure students' success in being ready for either further college study or a career." SDCCD Chancellor Constance M. Carroll said.

The SDCCD is the second-largest community college district in California serving about 100,000 students a year. and SDUSD is the second-largest K-12 system in the state.

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

